Malawi court revokes Mlongera’s bail for dishonesty, returns to Mzuzu prison

MZUZU-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s ward councilor for Chibanja ward in Mzuzu, Charles Mlogera who is answering abduction and defilement charges has on Monday his bail revoked for failing to honour its conditions.

Senior resident magistrate Meja Mbewe made the ruling after the accused Mlogera appeared before court in Mzuzu on Monday.

Magistrate Mbewe went further quashing Mlongera’s application of moving the case to the High Court for the review of the matter arguing that the lower court will able to handle it.

In his verdict, Mbewe observed that the accused person’s defence team failed to show up at the court for two occasions and also that Mlengera was unable to report to the police per bail conditions.

This means that the councilor is back into the Mzuzu prison after the same court denied him bail for four times.

However, the magistrate ruling for the bail revocation did not go well with Mlongera’s lawyer Mustapha Amidu arguing that his client was not given a chance to defend the court determination.

On January 28, Magistrate Mbewe charged the councilor with six cases of abduction and defilement of three girls which is contrary to section 136 and 138 of the Penal Code,

Mlongera’s six charges followed after the same court moved the victims to the crime scene at Lusangazi Lodge in Mzuzu to testify against councilor Mlongera.

The move was part of the court’s proceedings in the matter where it is alleged that Mlogera accommodated three teenage girls and thereafter took turns to defile them on the night of October 8, 2016.

The three victims narrated to the court at the scene how the suspect, who was present, drove his vehicle to the lodge in company of the girls and the actual place where he packed his ca.

Mlogera until today was out on court bail which was granted by Mzuzu High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise last year.

Mlogera is allegedly to have made the three girls drunk beer at a drinking joint before booking a room at a lodge where he managed to defile each one of the girl; two aged 16 and one aged 15.

Councilor Mlogera hails from Kanjati village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in Ntcheu district