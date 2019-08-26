On 15th August 2019, the Court found Mr. Katimba guilty and convicted him on both counts. On 23rd August 2019, the Court sentenced him to twelve months and eight months imprisonment with hard labour on each of the two counts respectively. The sentences were suspended to eighteen months and twelve months respectively. The Court considered the fact that he has lost his job and career following the conviction and that he did not personally benefit since the money was recovered in full.

On 13th March 2014 the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Mr. Brian Katimba, Acting Registrar of the Industrial Relations Court in Lilongwe was soliciting an advantage from Burundian nationals. Two Burundian nationals sued Jesuit Relief Services at the Industrial relations Court for unfair dismissal. They were award. K300, 000.00 each as compensation by the Court. It was alleged that the Acting Registrar demanded some money from the Burundians for transport.

On 14th March 2014, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr. Brian Katimba soon after he had received K100, 000.00 from the Burundians. He was taken to Lilongwe Magistrates Court where he was charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer and one count of about of office contrary to Section 24 (1) and 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is warning all public officers to desist from demanding payments for services which are supposed to be offered for free as that is an offence under the Corrupt Practice Act.