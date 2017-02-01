The Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Government officers at Capitol Hill were making anunauthorized entries into the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFIMIS).

The Bureau instituted investigation which established that one company which was paid for having no service to Government was Hardline Construction Company. Hardline Company was paid a cheque amounting to K7, 395,431.20. He was charged with Money Laundering contrary to Section 35(1)(c ) of the Money Laundering , Proceeds of Serious Crime and Terrorist Financing Act.

On 8th December, 2016, the Lilongwe Magistrates Court convicted Phyoka Oscar Kaunda on his own plea of guilty. He restituted to Government ten percent of the laundered Money which was his benefit from laundering the money.

On 19th January, 2017, the Court sentenced Oscar Phyoka Kaunda to thirteen months imprisonment with hard labour.

