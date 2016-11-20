MWANZA-(MaraviPost)- A 32-year old man has been sentenced to four years in prison by Mwanza Magistrate Court for stealing Standard Bank and National Bank Auto Teller Machine (ATM) cards belonging to his girlfriend.

The man, identified as McDonald Mbendera, was handed the sentence by First Grade Magistrate Ranwell Mangazi on Friday after he was found guilty of stealing ATM cards belonging to his girlfriend in September this year at Mchotseni in the district.

Mbendera was found guilty of the offence after the four witnesses who had been lined up by the Prosecution side concluded giving their testimony against him in the case.

Mwanza Police Station spokesperson, Edwin Kaunda, told The Maravi Post on Saturday that the court heard that the convict stole two ATM Cards of his girlfriend Mercerina Magombo and used them withdraw cash from the partner’s bank accounts.

Kaunda said when the victim wanted to use the cards she was surprised to discover that her ATM Cards were missing, and efforts from relatives on the same proved futile.

Magombo eventually reported the matter to Mwanza Police station which later launched a man hunt until Mbendera was arrested on September 17, 2016, and the two missing ATM cards were recovered.

“Unfortunately, further inquiry into the two banks revealed that the convict had already withdrawn cash from his girlfriend’s account amounting to MK507, 000.00.

“Although MC Donald pleaded not guilty to the charge, the police prosecutor Sergeant Joshua Chirambo successfully paraded four witnesses against him and that at the end of the trial he was found guilty.

“Consequently, His worship Ranwell Mangazi sentenced Mbendera four years in jail with hard labour for theft which is contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code”, said Kaunda.

MC Donald Mbendera hails from Nampale village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kawinga in Machinga district.