ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-A 33 year-old Pakistani national in Zomba has been sentenced to 16 years in jail with hard labour for being found guilty of defiling a 15-year old girl contrary to Section 138 of the country’s Penal Code.

State Prosecutor Josephine Chigawa has identified the convict as Zeeshan Jaral Raja, a business man owning a shop at Liwonde Township.

According to Prosecutor Chigawa , the court held that Raja on August 13, 2016 was approached by the victim who wanted to sell him a camera to use the money to top her transport on her way to Zomba to see her grandparents.

Chigawa said the convict convinced the girl not to sell the camera and instead he would employ her as a housemaid that after some days he would give her the money to proceed with her journey.

The prosecutor added that the victim agreed to this arrangement but later things changed as the Raja started defiling her.

“When the mother asked Raja about her daughter’s whereabouts, he denied keeping the victim, a development that prompted the mother reporting the matter to Liwonde police whom upon searching the premises found the girl hidden inside a deep freezer which was not connected to electricity.

“After arresting the convict, the victim was referred to Machinga District Hospital for medical examination where it was proved that the girl was defiled. Raja was later charged with two counts of defilement and Child Trafficking which is contrary to Section 79 (1) of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.

“Although the Zeeshan pleaded not guilty to the charges Magistrate Agnes Patemba convicted him to 16 years in jail with hard labour after the state paraded seven witnesses including the victim against Raja who was found guilty”, said Chigawa.