MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Mzuzu has thrown out an application by two losing parliamentary candidates in Nkhata Bay central to stop the winning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Symon Vuwa Kaunda from taking oath of office.

People’s Party Vice President for the north and past legislator for the area Raphael Mhone and UTM candidate Justice Prince Banda took Kaunda and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to the court for alleged irregularities during and after polling.

Mhone alleged that Kaunda’s son was seen splashing money to voters and poll officials on the voting day.

But judge Thomas Ligowe threw out the application, paving the way for the former presidential aide Kaunda to be sworn in as Nkhata Bay central MP next week.

The judge said Kaunda can take the oath of office whilst the case is still in court.

Lawyer for Kaunda, Leonard Mbulo was delighted with the ruling.

UTM candidate Banda therefore has withdrawn from the case.

Banda said he has realized that Mhone just wanted to use him so that when Kaunda is disqualified, the former legislator is declared winner.