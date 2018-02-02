BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court seating in Blantyre on Thursday, February 01, granted a stay order stopping the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership to suspend its National Executive Committee (NEC) until inter-parte hearing.

The civil case number 34 of 2018 which has been made available to the Maravi Post is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court has ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

“Until the hearing of the inter-parte application for an injunction or until a further order, the defendant by either themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise however be and are hereby restrained from inviting the claimant to a disciplinary or suspending them from their member of Malawi Congress Party or from perform their duties of the position that they hold in the party.

“If you disobey this order, you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined of your assets may be seized. Within the next 14 days an inter-parte summons must be issued,” reads the stay order.

The claimants are represented by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and the stay order has been served already to MCP leadership and NEC.

The development comes after the party NEC on Tuesday this week that it suspended Msowoya, Kaliwo, Kaunda, Kandiero while Kabwira was fired from the party weighing her membership in the party.

The suspended MCP members were supposed to stand before the disciplinary committee starting on Friday, February 2, 2018.

During the media briefing MCP NEC says Kabwira was already fired from the main body last year following various misconducts in the party.

The NEC added that the Salima North-West lawmaker who was the party Publicity Secretary (PS) will be given a chance to defend herself before the final verdict.

The party’s main body therefore promoted Ezekiel Ching’oma as MCP spokesperson whose deputy is Reverend Maurice Munthali.

The NEC made Mkaka to be the party’s Acting SG while Wilson Msulamoyo is MCP’s Administrative Secretary replacing the late Chidaya.

The party put April 4 to 8, 2018 as dates for convention, the venue which will be communicated to the public.