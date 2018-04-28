LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe Saturday night granted an injunction against Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, to hold a parallel convention on grounds that it is unconstitutional.

The court order comes after Mwenifumbo insisted that he would go further with the convention from April 27 to 28 despite the national executive committee resolution that the indaba be shifted to May 1.

The Karonga Central lawmaker argued that it was the court order that advises the party to hold a national convention.

However the court order did not specify a date to hold the convention.

AN injunction signed by judge Charles Mkandawire and obtained through the party’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa warns that Mwenifumbo could be arrested or his property seized should he proceed in holding the unconstitutional indaba on Sunday.

AFORD incumbent President Enoch Chihana told The Maravi Post in an interview this evening that happy with the court’s determination.

Chihana argued that the change of the convention date was to pave away for MK4billion payout demonstrations which Malawi Civil Society organisation (CSOs) carried on Friday.

But Mwenifumbo expressed ignorance concerning the injunction arguing that his camp has not yet served with stay order.

AFORD vice president Tanilani Chipeta said court marshalls were already on their way to serve Mwenifumbo’s camp with the injunction.

Chihana, has since assured the delegates that the “genuine” convention will take place on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Convention delegates will therefore start arriving on Monday.

The indaba is expected to take place at St Don Bosco Technical Institute in the capital Lilongwe.

Political analysts have predicted ending of the party arguing it keeps on losing supporters due unstoppable wrangles.