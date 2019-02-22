LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday issued an injunction against burial of the body of Buleya Lule, a suspect who allegedly offered to ‘buy’ a 14-year-old Dedza boy with albinism for MK800,000 last week, until a pathologist do a forensic postmortem on his remains.

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) applied for the injunction against the burial of Lule’s body, which was granted, making Malawi Police Service (MPS), through the Attorney General’s (AG) office, respondents to the matter.

The suspect died while in mysterious circumstance under the custody of police Wednesday, a day after appearing in court.

“We demand an urgent forensic postmortem by a pathologist before burial. This is a great setback. How can a key suspect die while in police custody, before revealing where he sold Goodson,” said Apam president Overstone Kondowe.

During the court hearing, Buleya repeatedly asked for a glass of water and requested to be allowed to lie on the floor because he felt dizzy.

The court learnt that Buleya and most of the accused had sustained various degrees of injuries allegedly from beatings by community members and police officers in the course of their arrest.