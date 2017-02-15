In his ruling Justice Potani told the state that the trio should notbe locked again in a police cell if no new evidence against them is found adding that they can only be summoned saying the accused have demonstrated good conduct in the year they have been on bail.This comes barely a month after Kabwira and Msungama applied for judicial review on the matter questioning Inspector General of Police (IG) and Attorney General’s (AG) decision to arrest them without evidence.This is means that the accused MCP officials will not report to police again as per their bail conditions which the police extended last month for the ninth time to June 30, 2017 pending police’s thorough investigation into the matter.

Gustavo Kaliwo, the lawyer representing the three told The Maravi Post that justice prevailed itself after a year his client were cornered on unfound allegation of treason and seditions charges.

Justice Potani set February 14 for the hearing where the Kabwira and Msungama were challenging the state for keeping of extending bail arguing that the case was not done in good faith.

According to the police bail sheet the three MCP officials are said to be plotting to topple President Peter Mutharika through a WhatsApp conversation on ways to curtail the move.

Since then, the Malawi media has be a washed with different versions on the trio’s real charges as reports indicate that Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mary Kachale didn’t not endorse the arrest of the MCP officials but rather it was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu who sanctioned the arrest the move which has cornered the police on how to proceed with the case.

After the arrest of the three, Inspector General of Police (IG) Lexen Kachama through the press conference confessed to the public that the police did not have proper charges for them saying their arrest was a mere warning to what were discussing on WhatsApp