BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—A suspected criminal who together with his friend attempted to steal at the Chinese camp, where the constructors of Bingu Nation Stadium were keeping their equipments, died after hitting a hard rock on Thursday while chased by the police.



Following the incident, reports were indicating that the thieves wanted to vandalize the newly constructed magnificent Bingu Stadium.

But speaking to Zodiak on Friday morning, Bingu Stadium operations manager Erick Ning’ng’a said the thieves target the Chinese camp where all construction equipment for the stadium were kept.

“It is true that the thieves stormed the Chinese camp premises not the stadium. Upon seeing the thieves, the people who were at the premises called security officers and PMF men came in time and cornered the thieves.

“One thief died after hitting a hard rock while jumping the fence while the other one was shot to death by the police,” said Ning’ang’a.

According to Ning’ang’a, the two were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bingu Stadium was constructed by Chinese Government and was officially handed over to government in November last year and is set to be opened on December 10 this year.