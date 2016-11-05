A 6-year-old boy Patrick Chunda in Nkhata bay the lake shore district in the northern part of Malawi was on Saturday killed by crocodile officials have confirmed to the Maravi Post.

According to Nkhata bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau the incident happened around the morning hours at Limasa River in the same district.

He said apart from killing the boy, Mr Godwin Mwenda sustained injuries when tried to save the decease.

“The boy was with his mother washing clothes at the river. After feeling hot, the young boy decided to swim where he met his fate,” said Esau.

“His mother tried to save him on her own while screaming for help from the nearby people who managed to kill the crocodile as seen in the above pictures,” he added.

The Nkhatabay police spokesman said while in the process of saving the boy Mr Godwin Manda was also attacked by the same wild animal and sustained injuries.

He said the body of the boy was found after a lengthy search.

The dead boy hails from Bwanthwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata bay.