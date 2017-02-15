Speaking to the media, the group leader Benedicto Kondowe said this follows the fire that gutted Chaponda’s office on Tuesday in the morning.

According to Benedicto Kondowe, they suspect that the fire was a deliberate move to destroy the needed information on the Zambia maize-gate scam.

“We indeed want the President to at least hear us this time because we are now tired of hearing issues of maize-gate and the name of Chaponda in wrong-doing,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe wondered why this came at a time when the commission of inquiry in the maize-gate saga recommended the President to order the Ant Corruption Bureau to probe Chaponda.

“This can’t be a mere coincidence, there must be something that the minister is trying to shield,” he added.

It has been reported that there was no person inside Chaponda’s office during the time the fire started.

Some eye witness said the fire started in the agriculture minister’s office.

Everything inside the agriculture minister’s office is also reported to have been burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile, information minister Nicholas Dausi asked for calm from Malawians.

He said government will issue a comment after investigations.