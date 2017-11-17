LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Friday backtracked the tabling of electoral reform bill in the current sitting of Parliament.

The CSOs argue that there is political undertones and pressure on the bill.

They added that there is also already exerted hand that does not create conducive environment hence the needs wide consultion before its tabled.

The civil society further said the speed the bill is being handled is leaving a lot to be desired arguing that Law Commission report and recommendations are not binding but rather proposals.

The CSOs platform on electoral reforms were addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe following government failure to include the bill into among other business agenda in the current sitting of Parliament.

The groupings said they are interested on a productive law that covers all people’s views in its mandate for its effectiveness.

On timing of their backtrack, the CSOs disclosed that there has not been productive consultation where there is a big gap for a common man at the village to understand the bill.

“Majority of Malawians are not aware of the proposed reforms in the electoral bill and what we are getting is political grandstanding on the matter without consideration for political and conflict ramifications that these would bring on Malawi.

“There is a need to do a wider consultations on the Electoral Reform Bill rather than attaching emotions and anger for the purposes of satisfying political interests in either side of the house or outside pressure,” the statement signed by Bright Kampaundi, the platform chairperson.

Other the notable platform members at the press conference including Further Nambala, Emily Banda, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, Carol Mvalo, Fryson Chodzi, Peter Mumba, and Phiri Kamangira among others.

The CSOs will ensure to stand for the people and take necessary actions that the voice and views of the citizens are taken into consideration for any major change in laws to have impact on people’s lives.

The flatform demands comes a few days after the religious body Public Affairs Committee (PAC) expressed sadiness over government decision not to include the bill in the current sitting.

Even the main opposition Malawi Congress Parry’s (MCP) President Lazurus Chakwera treated to boycott the sitting if government will not table the bill.

But Minister of Justice and constitutional affairs Samuel Tembenu this week assured the nation that the bill will be tabled saying there were a few things needed to be worked on before its tabled.