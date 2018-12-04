By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some of the country Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner National Civil Society Consultative Forum on Global Fund (NCSCFGF) on Monday demanded forensic audit address the issue of fraud, and mismanagement that is marring the Global Fund.

The grouping says that the audit should also determine the correlation between the Investment spent and the impact on the ground as regards to Global Fund.

The demand comes after the CSOs meeting the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) which provides oversight of the implementation of the Global Funds in Malawi

CCM invited the Forum to a meeting, which took place on 29th November 2018 at the Ministry of Finance Conference room.

This follow last month revelations that Action Aid International was misappropriating grants coupled with fraud.

The grouping is also accusing Action Aid for favouring their fellow International Organisations when granting funds on HIV/AIDS programs implementations in the country.

The forum has cited several international organizations that have been given grants leaving locals grappling with resources.

The grouping told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that there is a need for Action Aid to cease being the main recipient of Global Fund to Malawi.

The CSOs say they have evidence prove Action Aid’s fraud details on Global funds.

The forum is however demanding the return of National Aids Commission (NAC) to the sole recipient of the grant on behalf of Malawians.

But in a press statement made available to The Maravi Post signed by Chairperson Nathan Chabuka, Forum still stands on various issues on matter despite the meeting with CCM;

Below is part of the Forum’s presented main issues which are central to the demands on the implementation of the Global Fund in Malawi and these include;

1. The Global Fund in Malawi needs to ensure that the Principle Recipient (PR), the Sub Recipients (SR), Sub – Sub Recipients (SSRs) are local indigenous NGOs/Institutions.

The issue of capacity does not rise as even with the current setup, the fund manages to fund and support the all related administrative costs among the International NGOs who are acting as such.

2. The whole Global Fund operation in Malawi must be reviewed in order to ensure that the HIV response becomes a national response than selected few districts or Traditional Authorities (T/As) within the districts and the system be reviewed to respect the national policies including decentralization where the district structures are involved.

3. Immediately ensure that all SRs must be local Organizations and Institutions in the HIV sector while stop the exporting of SSRs from one district to another or one area of the district to another area where there are equally capable NGOs/CBOs who can be SSRs within the district or areas.

We note that when the SSRs are being exported are not doing a good job in the targeted districts and in most cases do not respect the District Aids Coordinating Committee (DACCs)

4. Immediately stop engaging local NGOs in ‘ganyu’ implemention instead of engaging them as SSRs. We note that the supported SSRs and SRs have no capacity to implement at local level and resort to engage other organization without proper Terms of Reference (ToRs) and on piece meal implementation without proper recognition on their contribution.

5. The CCM should be reinstituted and ensure that the persons selected to represent the various constituencies have a feedback and reporting mechanism. Currently most members of the CCM have stopped representing the constituencies they were elected to represent.

6. The need to institute a FORENSIC AUDIT on the current PRs, SRs, and SRRs to address the issue of fraud, and mismanagement that is marring the Global Fund. The audit should also determine the correlation between the Investment spent and the impact on the ground as regards to Global Fund.