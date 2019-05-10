LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some of the country’s civil society organisations under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is demanding an immediate arrest of police officer implicated in the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report in connection to Buleya Lule killing.

MHRC report confirmed the autopsy findings by pathologist Charles Dzamalala which revealed that Lule was tortured before his death.

The report has also named police officers involved in the torture of Lule who was the key suspect in abduction of 14 year person with albinism.

Timothy Mtambo and his vice Gift Trapence said it is clear from the MHRC findings a gross injustice was committed against Lule.

“It is a fact that police have only acted negligently and violently, but have also not been forthcoming information regarding what actually transpired. They said.

Therefore HRDC has called on the arrest of the nine police officers who have been mentioned in the report.

When asked to comment on the matter National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said they are still looking into the MHRC report.

“We will respond accordingly,” Kadadzera said.

Names of police officers involved in the torture of Lule that have been named in the report are; Superintendent Paul Chipole, sub- inspector Ikram Maleta, Acting Commissioner for central region Police Headquarters Evalista Chisale (a wife to Norman Chisale a presidential security aide), Inspector Ronnex Kapesa Station Criminal Investigations Officer for Dedza Police Station Inspector Marvin Gama and four mobile officers from c division whose names do not appear in the report.