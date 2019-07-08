demos against Ansah

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil society organisation under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has denied President Peter Mutharika’s claims that the protests they are organising are meant to overthrow the government.

President Mutharika on Saturday condemned over the disputed result of a May vote saying organisers wanted to turn the country into a “lawless society”.

HRDC vice chairman Gift Trapence said the president’s statement is “misplaced because these protests are not targeted to overthrow the government”.

Said Trapence: “We are not attacking the government… and no one wants to overthrow the government.

“These peaceful demonstrations are being done to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.”

Malawi has seen nearly two months of protests by demonstrators who dismiss the election as fraudulent and demand the resignation of Ansah.

Opposition leaders claim correction fluid was used on some results sheets and have lodged cases in court.

The court is expected to start on July 21.