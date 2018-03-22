LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are now at loggerheads on what clear stand must take regarding to the controversial MK4billion Parliament scam following the Thursday’s concerned citizens backing the implementation of the funds.

This comes just a week after other activists Timothy Mtambo, Billy Mayaya, Gift Trapence, Robert Phiri, George Chiusiwa, Thokozani Mapemba, Macdonald Sembereka, Happy Mhango, Charles Kajolobeka, and Makhumbo Mkanavimbundi Munthali, threatened to hold demonstration over the matter.

They argued that the decision to proceed with the demonstrations follows the inconsistencies, illegality and a cloud of suspicions that has characterised the entire process of the infamous MK4 Billion scandal.

The planned demonstration is slated for April 27, this year if government through ministry of finance does not rescind the payout.

But the concerned citizens and other CSOs led by Phillip Kamangira challenged such demonstration arguing that the demands are not valid.

The grouping told the news conference that there is deliberate misinformation and misrepresentations of facts on the matter.

They wondered as to why some CSOs could plan to hold mass demos over K4 billion payout when all in all Finance Minister Gooddall Gondwe explained both inside and outside Parliament.

“Such is the spirit of accountability and transparency that is required especially in the budgetary context as we are dealing with scarce public resources. We are however concerned with grave misrepresentation on the issue that the MK4 billion will be literally shared among Members of Parliament.

“The MK4 billion budget allocation is a legal allocation meant to alleviate the rural development bottlenecks and must therefore be implemented as approved by Parliament in accordance with the laws and policies of Republic ensure accountabilty”, reads the statement signed by Bright Kampaundi, Phillip Kamangira, Luther Mambala, Billy Banda, Fredrick Malata and Kennedy Mwene Munyapala.

Presidential adviser on Non-Governmental Organisation Mabvuto Bamusi said despite explanation from Finance Minister Gondwe on the reasonably of the K4bn, the CSOs have chosen “politically motivated” demonstrations.