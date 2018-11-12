LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Barely two days after the National Civil Society Forum on Global Fund released a statement querying the role of Action Aid in the management of the Global funds for Malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS, members of the forum have have been threatened by anonymous calls as well as members of CCM in Malawi.

The threats have targeted the Chairperson of the grouping Lucky Crown Mbewe, his organization, Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education, (CEYCE) and other signatories to the statement.

Reports reaching us shows that CEYCE has been threatened by Action Aid through the members of CCM who are forcing Mbewe to withdraw the statement rest he and the Organization will be put on blacklist internationally by all donors including withdraw of funding from a current donor, Comic Relief.

Other individuals like director of CASCOD, Nathan Chabuka has also been receiving threats from anonymous calls saying if this continue he will be finished personally and even his family.

Another supporter of the Forum, a Mchinji based CISE has also reported similar threats.