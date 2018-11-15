LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some of the country Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner National Civil Society Consultative Forum on Global Fund (NCSCFGF) that last Friday took to task Action Aid International for misappropriation of grants coupled with fraud have written NGO Board of Malawi and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA).

They want the two CSOs mother body to review the operation of International NGOs (INGOs) in order to ensure that they do not usurp the role of local NGOs in Malawi as is the case at present.

According to the grouping the call is being made in line with what has been observed in the implementation of the Malawi Global Funds for HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria of which the country’s principle recipients are Action Aid Malawi and World Vision.

Following the grouping’s statement release querying the role of Action Aid in the management of the Global funds for Malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS, members of the forum have been threatened by anonymous calls as well as members of CCM in Malawi.

The threats have targeted the Chairperson of the grouping Lucky Crown Mbewe, his organization, Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education, (CEYCE) and other signatories to the statement.

Below is therefore a full petition written to NGOs Board and CONGOMA to act within 14 days signed by the grouping new chairperson, Nathan Chabuka;

Dear Sir,

CALL TO REVIEW THE OPERATIONS OF INTERNATIONAL NGOs IN MALAWI IN PROTECTION AND ENHANCING CAPACITY OF LOCAL NGOs

We the Civil Society Organizations in Malawi, wish to call upon the NGO Board of Malawi and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA) to review the operation of International NGOs (INGOs) in order to ensure that they do not usurp the role of local NGOs in Malawi as is the case at present.

The call is being made in line with what has been observed in the implementation of the Malawi Global Funds for HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria of which the country’s principle recipients are Action Aid Malawi and World Vision.

We have noted that the two, favour INGOs as sub – grantees for the fund and leaving out more capable local NGOs in the process.

We further note that of late, there is more INGOs in Malawi implementing activities on the ground instead of partnering with local NGOs thereby taking up the space for the later. While that is the case, we have noted little interest from both the Board and CONGOMA to protect local NGOs and any efforts to do so like the recent NGO Policy is met with stiff resistance from the purported INGOs

To this effect, we would like to call upon the NGO Board to;

1. Review the role of INGOs in the implementation and partnering with the local NGOs. Should INGOs be allowed to carry out implementation of activities without partnering with local Institutions?

2. Review policy on the use of word ‘Malawi’ among INGOs. We have noted that by placing word ‘Malawi’ at their names, is the strategy to confuse and deceive beneficiaries to believe that they are local NGOs and compete for local resources yet their operations are not subjected to scrutiny by local laws

3. Fronting of Malawians in leadership positions while decisions are made by foreign nationals in most INGOs

Furthermore, we would like to call upon CONGOMA to;

1. Ensure the protection for local NGOs in the implementation of development projects. For Instance, we have noted that after National AIDS Commission (NAC) was removed as a principle recipient for Global Funds, most local HIV /AIDS Institutions operations and actions are not adequately supported or are folding down. These were institutions whose operations and capacity could not be challenged in terms of impact yet they are being deliberately squeezed out by INGOs. For example to mention but a few organizations; NAPHAM, MACRO, MIA, MANET and many other Youth Organizations. Similarly there is little respect to established HIV/ AIDS response structures at district level and most DACC functions have been rendered absolute. Similarly, CBOs which used to receive support from the NAC granting system of using local councils, have been immensely rendered helpless with the current Action Aid system. This is a ticking bomb as regards to HIV/AIDS management goals.

2. Join the fight in protecting the interest of local NGOs and manipulation of donors and INGOs. Donors are deliberately protecting INGOs at the expense of local NGOs.

For Instance what happened at Action Aid where some staff were interdicted for issues of mismanagement, had happened to any local NGO, the entire organization would have been labeled as a fraud and could have been blacklisted, yet the same does not apply to INGOs.