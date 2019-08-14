LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s civil society organisation under the banner, Joint Civil Society Coalition on Wednesday announced nationwide demonstrations starting from 23 August 2019 to non stop.

Coalition chair Bright Kampaundi told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the march aims at stopping violence demonstrations which Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is holding.

The grouping observed that HRDC demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Dr. Jane Ansah has been hijacked by political actor hiding behind the nomenclature of human rights defenders.

Kampaundi who was flanked by Luther Mambala, Fryson Chodzi, Phillip Kamangira and some few members said the grouping cannot afford to let HRDC to hijack the country.

Kampaundi added that Malawi is one and no one will come in Malawi and solve our problems.

Chodzi chipped in saying on Monday this week HRDC announced that they will shelve demonstrations to give chance to Malawians to follow the court proceedings.

He then expressed worry that the same HRDC is now back on the road with demonstrations.

The grouping has backed up Ansah’s stand of not stepping out from her position.

“MEC chairperson should remain on her post until the constitutional court finds her guilty than having protests,” said Kampaund.