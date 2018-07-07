Football careers of Mafco striker Kalisto Kalinda and Kamuzu Barracks (KB) defender Pempho Kamsichiri have been thrown into doubt after the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) headquarters banned them for life from playing for any military Super League team.

MDF spokesperson, Paul Chiphwanya, Thursday confirmed the development to The Daily Times after the players were involved in a scuffle during a TNM Super League match between KB and Mafco at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday. The game ended goal-less.

“I can confirm that there is a directive that the two players should never feature for any army team. At MDF, discipline is core. We do not condone fighting among soldiers. It is total indiscipline,” he said.

Reports suggest that the two players have been transferred from their respective units to other units and demoted from their ranks.

But Chiphwanya said transfers are an internal matter in MDF which, in the Super League, also owns Moyale Barracks and Red Lions.

It is not clear if the players would be allowed to play for lower division military teams, let alone for civilian ones.

Kalinda’s ban is a big blow to Mafco who are second from bottom on the league’s log table, with eight points from 12 games.

Kalinda is Mafco’s main striker whereas Kamsichiri is KB’s reliable defender, having helped them to win their first-ever Super League championship in 2016 and the Fisd Challenge Cup last year.