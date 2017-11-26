SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Friday graduated about 1463 soldiers and 14 cadets with the call to desist from politics.

The newly recruited soldiers have been further asked to remain loyal to the country in safeguarding peace and unity.

MDF Commander Griffin Supuni Phiri made the call during the commissioning and pass out parade of recruits and cadet officers at the Malawi Armed Forces College – Mafco in Salima.

Supuni Phiri emphasized the need for MDF soldiers to remain discipline when executing their duties of serving the nation.

He there appealed for accommodation support as most soldiers are rented out side the barracks that pose a challenge during operations.

“You have to understand that your role is to remain loyal to government and the people we are to serve. MDF has a reputation to save. It is known by its discipline. We don’t do politics here.

Most of our soldiers live outside the college in rented houses which poses a great challenge administratively as well as operationally. In addition, the officer cadets and recruits accommodation block requires maintenance and expansion to respond to the current needs and demand,” Phiri said.

President Peter Mutharika who presided over the pass out assured MDF of government continued support that the country is properly safe guarded.

President Mutharika said the country shall continue to remember the 22 soldiers who died along the way and asked the country to continue praying for two people who are still battling for survival at Mzuzu hospital.

The Malawi leader added that part of the efforts to address housing challenges the housing construction project would commence in January 2017

The newly-commissioned soldiers include those that survived the road accident which claimed 22 lives of soldiers at Malanjira in Mzimba.

The group underwent a five month and nine month intensive training respectively in military tactics, life support, physical fitness among others at the College.

Among the recruits 220 are females.

Phiri further lamented the housing challenge that MDF is currently facing.

Two recruits, Morris Maseko and Ethel Phulusa were awarded for their outstanding performance throughout the training.