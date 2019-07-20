Malawi Defence Force leaked letter in support of President Mutharika’s Must fall campaign

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a leaked letter in our possession the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers are in support of President Peter Mutharika’s “Must Fall Campaign” warning him not to mess up with the army’s affairs.

The letter dated July 20, but not signed is addressing concerns with the army following says the meeting organised by Former General Griffin spoon Phiri, Minister of Homeland and Security Dausi and Deputy Inspector General of police Dancain Mwapasa meet in secretary at Mutharika’s Security aid Norman Chisale’s Residence in area 3 in Lilongwe

The letters says plans are under way to weaken the army through deployment Mutharika is making to some MDF Senior officers out side Malawi.

The army’s concerns comes amid major shake up at MDF as Generals are being deployed to different embassies mostly far away in Europe in Mutharika’s desperate efforts to weaken and control the Army.

For instance,Mutharika has since appointed some more army Commanders to foreign missions with an aim of controlling the Army.

Colonel Dan Kubwalo has been appointed Defense Attache to Zambia while Brigadier Swithun Mchungula will be Defence Attaché in Egypt and Bregadier Geberal P.V Phiri is the new Defence Attache to Zimbabwe.

“If this happens then they want to establish stepping stone so that the force is weak and Manipulated and the senior officials will be replaced by the Lomwes stoogies”, leads part of the letter.

The letter clearly warns the Malawi Government that ” our Generals are not going nowhere and we will not allow this to happen”.

Mutharika Dausi, Phiri and Mwapatsa are being warned and if they continue with this move it is said that more blood will be shielded.

On Friday,President Mutharika’s move to infiltrate and control the Army with recent high profile appointments has hit a snag after soldiers mercilessly beat up the untouchable Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets in Blantyre.

Mutharika appointed 6 high top ranking officials in the Army with what many saw as a tactic to infiltrate and control the Army.

When the appointments were made on Wednesday, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha told the cadets to go and stop demonstrations against Jane Ansah ‘because we have now sorted out the Army’.

And following Mchacha’s orders, the cadets indeed gathered at Chichiri Upper Stadium in Blantyre where they were intimidating the demonstrators beating up some in the process.

Journalists from private media houses were also targeted allowing only those from state controlled MBC to ‘cover the beatings of the demonstrators’ by the DPP cadets.

However word got to Malawi Army soldiers at Chichiri Camp who rushed to the scene and mercilessly beat up the DPP cadets.

They dragged the DPP cadets in shame and gave them a proper beating before allowing the demonstrators to go ahead with their peaceful demonstrations.

An insider said Mchacha assembled the cadets at the DPP regional office in Sunnyside Blantyre on Thursday night where they were told to stop the demos since ‘the Army is now sorted’.

Mchacha was referring to the appointment of Tri-Servive Commanders and their deputies by President Mutharika on Wednesday as ‘sorting out the Army’.

Little did he know that the appointments have nothing to do with the soldiers who, without fear, beat up the DPP cadets after Police officers were just looking at them beating innocent people earlier.

A military source said if Mutharika was calculating to control the Army with the recent appointments then he is fooling himself.

“The President and the DPP should now be careful on how they will handle the Army. It is clear that the Army cannot be pushed around like the Police, the Army are well disciplined and do not toe the political party line,” said a high ranking Army officer who did not want to be named.