Deputy Director of Information responsible for Press and Publications Deogratias Mmana has challenged staff at Pentecostal Life Television and Radio stations to be professional in their work and strive to produce the best amidst challenges they may face.

Mmana was speaking on Tuesday when he visited the station at the start of his programme to visit media houses in the country.

“You are doing a good job at PLFM and I came to encourage and urge you to remain professional. Every media house has challenges but my appeal to you is that you should aim at producing the best amidst those challenges. In this social media era where traditional media is challenged, it is important to turn to investigative journalism,” said Mmana as he addressed reporters, presenters and producers at the institution.

He advised them to avoid being used by people who would want to fight their enemies through the media especially in the run up to elections.

Asked why he decided to visit the institution Mmana said: “I am responsible for Press and Publications and it is under my jurisdiction to visit media practitioners and encourage them and discuss matters of the profession. I intend to visit many more and this was the starting point.”

PLFM Chief Editor Ali Kalichero took Mmana on a tour of the station.

Later, Mmana had closed door discussions with the station’s manager Jimmy Kwizombe but among others, they discussed subscription for Malawi News Agency stories and quality of Malawi News Agency copy.

Kwizombe commended Mmana for the visit and said that he had been waiting for such a visit of a senior government official.

“This visit gives us an opportunity to present our issues which we have always wanted attended to,” said Kwizombe.

PLFM is on 88.8 FM and its motto is “The Station for All”.