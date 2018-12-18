Malawi deputy minister of natural resources and mines Welani Chilenga is being accused of abusing the public fund mainly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in his area.

Chilenga who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Chitipa south constituency is reported to have been abusing his power by not following the right procedure especially in the management of CDF since 2014.

The development was revealed over the weekend in the area at a meeting organized by the Church and Society [under the Livingstonia Synod] through its community action against poverty project.

The aim of the meeting was to know the problems the community are facing and one of the hot issue erupted in the process was that the Area Development Committee (ADC) was not aware how and where the CDF has been used under their MP Chilenga.

Nthalire ADC chairperson Kalulu Mtambo said despite being mandated to be the signatory and planner of the CDF, MP Chilenga has been defying this and use the fund own his own way.

“We don’t know how the fund has been used or where it is. We want our money back and use it for development. We have many projects that needs such money,” said Mtambo.

In his remarks, the project manager Paul Mvula asked the community to summon the council and their MP over the matter.

He said through the project, they will make sure that justice is done and that the community knows how the fund has been utilized.

However, the Mzuzu based activist Jacksom Msiska wondered why President Peter Mutharika should continue trust Chilenga despite the issue at hand.

“Do you think he will be able to protect our tax payers money in his ministry or abuse it? This is pure corruption. Unless President Mutharika is part of it, he should fire this minister,” said Msiska.

Maravi Post sources in the ministry of finance told this reporter that Chilenga was on the list of MPs who abused their CDF.

They also suspected that, that was the reason the MP dumped Peoples Party to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chilenga mobile phone was out of reach when contacted.