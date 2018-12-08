LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi deputy speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka chilenje has denied rebuffing courts order on the controversial Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) bill.

On a letter produced in the office of clergy in parliament signed by Fiona kalemba said the information found in Nations and Times newspaper are the misinformation to the general public and quoted the speaker wrongly.

On the 4th of December, 2018, the First Deputy speaker made a ruling in the National Assembly, on a point of order which was raised by member of parliament for Blantyre West Constituency, Hon. Dr. Peter kumpalume if the Courts in malawi are within its

powers to grant an order against Parliament and whether the orders are served in parliament.

In addressing the first issue, the Honourable First Deputy Speaker, firstly, quoted section 103 of the Constitution which provides for the independence of the courts and the Judiciary.

The statement continued saying From the ruling, it is clear that at no point did the First Deputy Speaker or the National Assembly overrule or rebuff the High Court order as was quoted in the Daily Times Newspaper.

The statement lasted saying the First Deputy Speaker ruled that the court order that had been made by a court on the Parliament was a valid order from the court, however, that order could not be served or executed on Parliament while Parliament is sitting