By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Desperate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets claiming to be UTM youths were on Friday chased before addressing the media.

The aim of the briefing was to ask Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stop the airports and borders vigils scheduled for Monday August 26-30.

The briefing was planned to be held at Lilongwe LEA School

Eventually, UTM supporters invaded the venue of the press briefing and beat up organisers and harassed journalists who were covering the event.

But UTM’s publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga distanced his party from the youthful group which also claimed has been sanctioned by the party to hold the briefing.