While it might not seem like it to many of our fellow citizens in Malawi as they suffer through Continuous Electricity blackouts and unreliable water supplies, We Malawians have many things to be thankful for and today as we feast like royalties here in the US and other countries that practice Thanksgiving the American style., We need to say thanks for what we have in our country.

Malawi is ranked as one of the most peaceful places in the world, even when accounting for several incidences like the:

The Cabinet Crisis of 1964 in Malawi which occurred in August and September 1964 shortly after independence when, after an unresolved confrontation between the Prime Minister, Hastings Banda (later Malawi’s first President) and the cabinet ministers present on 26 August 1964, three ministers and a parliamentary secretary were dismissed.

On 20 July 2011, Malawian Organisations protested against perceived poor economic management and poor governance by President Bingu wa Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party. After the first two days of protests, 18 deaths, 98 serious injuries and 275 arrests had been reported.

Lake Malawi is an African Great Lake and the southernmost lake in the East African Rift system, located between Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania. It is the ninth largest lake in the world and the third largest and second deepest lake in Africa. It is home to more species of fish than any other lake, including about 1000 species of cichlids.

Mount Mulanje, is a large monadnock in southern Malawi only 65 km east of Blantyre, rising sharply from the surrounding plains of Chiradzulu, and the tea-growing Mulanje district. It measures approximately 13×16 miles (22×26 kilometers) and has a maximum elevation of 3,002 m at its highest point, Sapitwa Peak. The forested slopes of the Mulanje mountain support a sizable timber industry.

Malawi has several internationally recognized literary figures, including poet Jack Mapanje, history and fiction writer Paul Zeleza and authors Legson Kayira, Felix Mnthali, Frank Chipasula and David Rubadiri.

So we gather on this day to be thankful for what we have, for the families we love, the friends we cherish, and for the blessings that will come. We also are thankful to be Malawians, a country of relative peace and fertile lands and smart people.

I am wishing all Malawians in the Diaspora and in Malawi abundance, hope, peace and a festive holiday season.

