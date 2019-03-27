LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government this week issued a notice on expiry of contracts on its diplomatic envoys in four countries.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ben Botolo confirmed the development, saying all the affected envoys have been notified of the development.

The diplomats are expected to be recalled to mark the end of their contracts.

However the diplomats will continue working until they are advised according by Malawi government.

“You will however continue serving in the mission in your current position until advised accordingly,” reads part of the letter.

According to the PS, other low ranking diplomats from Brussels, Dheli, Washington DC and London mission have also been told that their contracts have expired.

The development comes at a time a National Audit Office (NAO) has revealed that the country has spent a lot in public resources through fraudulent transaction in Malawi diplomatic missions abroad.

Diplomats whose contract have expired are Edward Yakobe Sawerengera at the Embassy in the United States of America, Washington D.C, George Mkondiwa Malawi High Commissioner in India, Ted Kalebe in Belgium and Kena Mphonda- United Kingdom.