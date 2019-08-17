By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Under pressure Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) has released MK250 million of taxpayers money to fund cadets to eliminate and intimidate opposition leaders and some government critics through petrol bombs and hit and run tactics.

We can reveal that the money was released through First Capital Bank (FCB) in Blantyre through its owner Hitesh Andkat and his right hand man Ewen Hiwa who manages government business.

Hiwa got the money in cash and handed it to DPP upcoming strongman and businessman James Chuma who is overseeing the project.

“Government decided to use FCB for obvious reasons as they did not want this transaction to be followed and used Anadkat to withdraw the money and give it to Chuma who is now in charge of this project,” said our impeccable source close to the project.

A source at FCB confirmed that Anadkat instructed Chief Financial Officer Micheal Kadumbo to debit the Bank’s suspense account the MK250 million and give the cash to Hiwa.

“We saw boxes of cash being taken to Hiwa’s office and we were all told to knock off, ” said an employee for FCB who did not want to be named.

Later, sources disclosed, Chuma drove to the basement of Livingstone Towers building which houses FCB to collect the cash.

Chuma drove his latest Toyota Lexus SUV registration number TO 1342 to the basement where Hiwa personally put the cash into the vehicle.

Chuma is now controlling the project from Blantyre and already paid two cadets Ben Khuleya and Maya Maluwa who petrol bombed Sidik Mia’s office in Blantyre and Timothy Mtambo’s house in Lilongwe.

Another source said DPP has now changed strategy on how it is going to silence its critics.

“People have their eyes on the usual suspects of Norman Paulos Chisale, Ben Phiri, Nicholas Dausi and Charles Mchacha and that is why we have decided to change the strategy to use James Chuma who is seen as invisible,” he said.

The plan is to hire state of the art vehicles from various car hire companies which include Avis, SS Rent a Car and Ocean Rent a Car.

“The people traveling to carry out these missions will use these rented vehicles to reduce suspicion and mostly they will be doing this at night. The aim is to kill a few people so that they instill fear in the other people especially from HRDC because of their demonstrations.”

“Government through Minister of Information Mark Botoman and some CSOs who work with government like Fryson Chodzi will be issuing statements condemning the attacks immediately after these attacks happen,” said the source.

“If you are very observant this is what has been happening for the past two weeks or so and the plan looks like is working,” he added.

The other plan is ‘Hit and run’ for family members or close relatives of the people organization demonstrations and opposition leaders.

Timothy Mtambo’s uncle was killed in a similar style in Chitipa two weeks ago using a Police vehicle.

But DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has been denying his party being involved in the recent petrol-bombing to its critics amid political turmoil.