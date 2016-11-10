LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Fabiano has blasted public university councils for failing to resolve numerous challenges their institutions are facing which have resulted into closures.Education Minister Fabiano was reacting to the recent closure of five higher learning institutions including Polytechnic, a constituent college of University of Malawi (Unima) and Natural Resource College (NRC) of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) over fees hike.

Mzuzu University and four Malawi Health Sciences campuses were closed due to staff strike over pay increase and on the other side Malawi University of Science and Technology this week was also closed over water crisis.

Fabiano told The Maravi Post in an interview that if Councils are failing to resolve emerging issues at their institutions, then they have no excuse for their existence as have demonstrated incompetency.

The minister hinted that the councils are mandated to manage public universities including students, staff welfare saying it was uncalled for that every problem they face should always refer to the ministry.

“Government placed these councils to make policies for the running of public institutions including administrative decisions. So, if everything that is happening in these institutions, then councils should run their problem to the ministry, it’s the same as not having councils.

“Councils should only seek the ministry’s intervention when they have failed to resolve the issues other than pressing the ministry over minor issues. If that the case there is no need to keep them in these institutions,” said Fabiano.

The minister therefore challenged Malawians for their tendency of blaming government for the country’s dwindling standards of education arguing that government alone cannot address the challenges education sector is facing but rather concerted efforts particularly from the private institutions.