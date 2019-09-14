MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Eight people have been injured in a chieftaincy wrangle that ensued on Friday at Senior Chief Mzikuola in Mzimba.

According to Chief Chindiku Mkandawire, the misunderstanding took place at Mwanoka Village where a Mr Masawani Jere who belongs to one of the camps that are fighting for the chieftaincy wanted to be part of a social gathering uninvited; a development which did not go down well with Mr Khetwayo Jere who says Masawani Jere is not the right heir to the throne.

After an exchange of words at length, a fierce battle between the two camps ensued which led to the injury of eight people who were involved in the same.

Their injures ranged from deep cuts of machetes and axes to dislocation of some body parts.

The victims were instantly taken to Mzimba District Hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Mzimba Police Station Botha, has confirmed the arrest of Masawani Jere who was released on bail few hours later.

However, the police have indicated to effect more arrests after a thorough investigation.