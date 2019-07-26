LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There are calls from local villagers for the Constitutional Court to interpret the proceedings of the on going elections case to Chichewa for the benefit of all Malawians to follow and understand the case.

The case is being covered live by two private national radios Times and Zodiak but the proceedings are in English.

“You see we gathered at our friend’s house to listen to the progress of the case but there were so many disagreements on what actually the Court had ruled because the proceedings are in English.

“They need to interpret this because there are a lot of Malawians who are following the case with keen interest,” said Sceva Gamaliyele a resident of Mitundu in Lilongwe.

He said those who understand ‘abit of English’ were misleading others of the outcome of the case.

“We had a very big argument today when others said the court has dismissed the case, others were saying the case will not be heard until next year, it’s very confusing especially with our literacy levels,” added Gabriel Chimutu from the same Mitundu area.

Peter Chinkondo from rural Khombedza in Salima also said people in the area are having problems comprehend what is happening in the case because of the language barrier.

“This is a very important case and should be interpreted in Chichewa we need to understand what is happening, we don’t want those who understand English to mislead us,” said Chinkondo.

Random interviews with people from various areas in the southern, central and northern regions indicate that there is need to interpret the proceedings of the case.

UTM President Saulos Chilima and MCP President Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the May 21 presidential elections citing several irregularities especially on the management of the results.