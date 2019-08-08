LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Constitutional Court on Thursday afternoon threw away Malawi Attorney General (AG)Kalekeni Kaphale application to adjourn the case for another six days that his clients have time to go through case files.

Kaphale who is, representing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika argued that that Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party Saulos Chilima’s lawyers only dropped off files late last night, August 7, 2019.

Kaphale stated that some of the files are poorly packaged without any explanations or narrative.

But the constitution case rejected the application saying the reasons given were not valid as the state lawyers were given enough time to do the exercise.

The judge has given attorney general this weekend instead of the requested 6 days to read and respond to sworn statements by the MCP President.

The AG Kaphale will consequently be required to start responding in court on Monday afternoon,August 12, 2019 .

Therefore, the case continues that it be carried within 12 days starting today.

AG Kaphale has been using several tactics to delay the election case.