Embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Constitutional Court, which is hearing the landmark and politically charged president election case in Lilongwe, has sanctioned the investigation of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) official for perjury.

According the five-judge panel, MEC official Diverson Makwete must be investigated for allegedly lying that he deposited ballot papers and other electoral materials used during the 2019 polls with parliament as provided by the law.

An investigation with parliament showed that the materials were not in custody of parliament.

The announcement was made on Monday morning before the adjournment of the election case to today, Tuesday.