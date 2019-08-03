By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) sworn statements that it collected from presiding officers are indicating that the electoral body used fake tally sheets and duplicate sheets, shooting itself in the foot.

It has also been discovered that MEC collected 100 sworn statements not the 700 statement the body claimed to have collected as evidence that the elections were credible.

Inside source privy to the elections case revealed that the sworn statements which MEC got from the presiding officers are just complicating the case for MEC.

“The sworn statements from the presiding officers are repetitive and an avalanche of boiler plate testimony. The presiding officers are also honest in their statements such that they admit to the use of fake tally sheets, and the use of duplicate tally sheets instead of original tally sheets.”

“The presiding officers concede that they used tipp-ex even though it was not part of MEC’s kit. The actions of the presiding officers were in breach of the Electoral laws and the Electoral Commission Procedures Manual,” said the source.

These revelations contradict the statements made by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr Jane Ansah, who stated that the electoral process was credible.

There are calls from CSOs that Dr Ansah must resign from the Electoral Commission on account of electoral mismanagement under her watch.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have been organizing peaceful demonstrations to force Ansah out and on Tuesday there will be a ‘million march’ where its expected that one million people in each region of south, centre and north will take part in the demonstrations.

The Constitutional Court is on Thursday next week, August 8 2019 expected to start a full hearing of the elections case where UTM President Saulos Chilima and MCP President Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the results of the May 21 presidential elections.