Malawi Election case; MEC wish for file affidavits submission ruling Thursday

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Constitutional Court in Lilongwe on Monday reserved it ruling on the wish of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that asked court to delay documents filing, wants 14 more days in elections case

MEC has applied to the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe to delay the pollster legal team filing and serving of defense documents.

The court ordered the MEC defense team to submit its defense documents to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM lawyers 11 days ago.

The court has therefore set Thursday, July 25 to make three ruling on the matter; to force MCP to withdraw Munthali’s statement which asked people to be vigilant when the MEC officials visit their areas; to extend time for the service of the defense documents.

On Thursday, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is also expected to hold demonstration forcing MEC chair Ansah to resign for having a hand for May 21 polls fraud.

In the case, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera are seeking nullification of the presidential results over alleged irregularities.

MEC declared Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, with 1 940 709 votes.

He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes.