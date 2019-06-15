Opposition lawyers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Constitutional Court in Lilongwe on Friday adjourned elections case to next week Wednesday, June 19 when a ruling will be made on the preliminary objections which include that of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to dismiss petitions submitted by UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the matter.

President Peter Mutharika was sworn in for a second term in Malawi late last month, but opposition protesters are challenging the legitimacy of his recent re-elections, based on widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

DPP is arguing that the first petitioner in the case, Saulos Chilima’s petition be removed for being “irregular”.

Similarly, DPP is also arguing that the second petitioner, MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, his petition be removed for being incompetent and “embarrassing”.

At the court on Friday there were hundreds of opposition supporters who gathered and others turned violent against DPP officials.

Last Thursday, police used teargas to disperse a rally outside the headquarters of the opposition MCP when it’s leader Chakwera was meeting with the U.S. ambassador in Lilongwe.

Some of the tear gas also wafted into the nearby US Embassy.

MCP and UTM Party are challenging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC’s) May 21 polls results that declared Mutharika as a winner.

But the parties disputes the presidential results over numerous irregularities now seeking court intervention for re-run.