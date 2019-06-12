LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah’s team on Wednesday leaked deliberately UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima’s letter which exposed her incompetency over the just ended May 21 polls.

The leaking of the letter comes before the expiring of five days Chilima gave to MEC Chair to resign honorably for messing up the elections.

The Maravi Post has verified with UTM leadership the authenticity of the letter.

UTM has declined being behind leaking the latter from its base to the public.

“Under-panic and knowing that fives days ultimatum elapse this coming Friday for MEC Chair to resign, she deliberately leaked the letter to the public before exposure from UTM leader Chilima.

“This is done to seek public sympathy over key issues raised in letter including Ansah instructing her commission’s staff not to allow both Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera to win elections,” says the source.

Other sources within MEC said the letter was deliberately leaked before Friday – the deadline Chilima had set for her resignation or else make the letter public – as one way of taking off pressure from the beleaguered chairperson who is still reportedly set to resign but doesn’t want to link her resignation to the letter.

“We thought of leaking the letter earlier before the deadline so we reduce the public’s expectation on Friday. We had to throw a dead cat before Friday,” said the source referring to the ‘dead cat’ strategy of keeping the public busy as you ponder the next action.

In the letter, which has attracted a social media backlash for Ansah, accuses the chairperson of being compromised in the way she handled the election.

“You told members of the commission that you would be grateful if they helped you to ensure that Prof. Peter Mutharika gets re-elected. You specifically mentioned that you did not want Rev. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to be elected because his running mate was a Muslim. You further told them I am too ambitious and hence not fit to be elected,” reads part of the letter.

The letter further accuses the chairperson of leading and attending celebrations of DPP victory when the bogus results were trickling in.

Towards conclusion, Chilima tells Ansah that ” clearly you are compromised…and as such you can not discharge your sacred duties independently as provided for in the relevant laws”.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the MEC chairperson will resign but will do so in way that is not seen as being linked to the demands in the letter.

Tensions continue to run high in Malawi with demonstrations being the order of the day as calls to nullify the elections mount. Meanwhile, the courts are set to start hearing the nullification case.

Below is Chilima’s later to Ansah:

