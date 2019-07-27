By Gloria M’bwana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday resumed collection of sworn statements with the call of not interfering the process ahead of August 8, 2019 presidential poll case.

This follows Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling of giving the commission five days for the exercise.

In a statement released by the chief elections officer Sam Alufandika, MEC says the statements which the pollster wants to get will be collected from those presiding officers whose results are being contested in court.

“The commission is informing the public that this is not an election issue but a court process. As such, the commission’s lawyers have the right to consult with the witnesses with full confidentiality and in the absence of third parties,” says the MEC statement.

MEC therefore says no uninvited person will be allowed to be present or interfere with the process, saying any attempt will be considered as an interference with the court process and they will be deemed to be in contempt of court.

The commission says it has since asked the police to provide security, saying in the event that the law enforcers are not able to do so, they should seek assistance from Malawi Defence Force soldiers.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party are challenging May 21 elections’ presidential results arguing that were marred with numerous irregularities.

They are seeking for fresh elections.