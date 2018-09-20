The Malawi Embassy in Washington DC has sent a press release informing Malawians that they have filled the position of Immigration officer left vacant when they relieved George Lamya of his responsibilities due to austerity measures instigated by George Chaponda.

In an email made available to The Maravi Post addressed to All Malawian Diaspora Associations in the USA, , Ambassador Edward Y. Sawerengera said he was honored to inform Malawians that the Embassy has received a new Consular Officer and that the Embassy has resumed renewal of passports effective immediately

.

The arrival of the new Consular Office coincides with the Diaspora Conference scheduled for next week end September 29th 2018. Ambassador Sawerengera is promising that those attending the conference can renew passports or apply for new passports. “Consular Officer will be available at the Africa House on 29th September, 2018 during the Conference to process passport renewals”, said Sawerengera.

Requirements for the passport renewals are as follows:

Copy of expired passport Two passport photographs (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with white background Copy of Birth certificate Marriage certificate (for married women) Police report (In case of lost or stolen passport) Copies of parents passport (In case of minor) $200.00 processing fee (In form of cash, money order or certified bank check)

The Malawi Embassy is encouraging many to travel and attend the Diaspora Conference and show support for this initiative that should be beneficial to Diaspora and our motherland.