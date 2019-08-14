By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Exploits University has announced opening of state of the art Research Centre. The University President, Desmond Bikoko was speaking during a press conference that he organised soon after he resigned from active politics.

Bikoko, former Lilongwe City Mayor, a position that he acquired in his capacity as Chigoneka Ward Councillor.

Making his first public appearance, Bikoko said the facility will be a centre of higher excellency.

“It is sad that currently reserearch is being done by Public University, this is not supposed to be the case we have just employed a research director and we promise to deliver” Said Bikoko.

Exploits University was recently accredited having met all the requirements on its programmes.

Some of the Degree Programmes being offered include ; Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Bachelor of Accountancy (BAC), Bachelor of Arts in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (LSM)

Bachelor of Arts Human Resource Management (HRM), Bachelor of Arts in Health Systems Management (HSM), Masters Programmes, Master in Business Administration (MBA), Master of Financial Management (MFM), Master of Arts Human Resource Management (MA-HRM), Master of Strategic Management (MSM), PhD in Strategic Management.

Bikoko said the university is aimed at equipping students with knowledge and skills that will assist in deriving strategic management policy prescriptions for public and private sectors, as well as, for international and nongovernmental organizations as well as developing capacity that will support economic advancement of the region, through the application of appropriate strategic management techniques.

“We are here to equip students with a deeper understanding of the theoretical framework underlying strategic management and practices as well as equipping students with skills in articulating strategic management issues for public and private sectors, as well as, for international and non-governmental organizations” he said.