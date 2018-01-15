PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-A fight involving Malawian budding female boxer, Ellen Simwaka, has been nominated for the Female Fight of the Year 2017 Award in South Africa.

Organisers, South African Boxing Awards 2017, have considered Simwaka’s fight against Simangele Hadebe for the award alongside other two separate fights.

Other nominated fights are those between Unathi Myekeni and Asandiswa, and Noni Tenge’s bout against Prudends Mapule Ngubane.

The nomination is a consolation for Simwaka who lost to Hadebe on September 9 2017 at Memorial Centre, Kagiso, in South Africa.

The 20-year-old bantamweight boxer, who is back in the country for a breather, said she was thrilled by the nomination.

“It was one of my best fights. Even though I lost in controversial circumstances, I was given rare reviews on Sabc television. I am sure the fight is going to win an award,” Simwaka said.

Simwaka, whose record includes six wins, two defeats and a draw, went to South Africa, courtesy of a partnership between Rocky Boxing Academy and Ngumi Boxing Stable.

South Africa-based Malawian promoter, Romio Kumwenda, who owns Rocky, said Simwaka’s fight stands a chance of winning the award.

“I am not surprised that she has been nominated. The fight was exciting and competitive. The organisers will give us return air tickets from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth. They will also provide accommodation. As Simwaka’s manager, I have to source funds to enable her to travel from Malawi [to South Africa],” he said.

Boxing for females is growing in Malawi.

Recently, Anisha Bashir won the African Boxing Union super lightweight championship whereas Ruth Chisale lost a World Boxing Council- Gold elimination fight in Zambia.