LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Access to justice for the rural and urban women and girls is expected to be attained following Women Judges Association of Malawi (WOJAM) commitment to help the latter.

The association has gone further signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lilongwe Urban Women Forum (LUWF) to cement the zeal in providing quality justice support.

The development comes amid inadequate knowledge on rights for the marganalised group of women and girls in rural areas.

The MoU that has no timeline is anticipated to address aforementioned challenges through legal literacy work, outreach clinics to enhance timely justice to communities.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 500 women under the forum in Lilongwe that has about five zones of operation.

In an interview with The Maravi Post this week after signing the MoU at Chinsapo in the capital Lilongwe, Justice Esme Chombo, WOJAM President said time was ripe for rural and urban women and girls get best basic right on justice access.

Justice Chombo noted that most women’ rights are violented because they dont know their rights.

The judge therefore assured women in the country that the association will scale up outreach program to the remotest areas when access to justice is infringed.

“We want to reach many vulnerable women and girls as much as possible through our outreach programs including legal clinics.This partnership has no timeline,” assures Justice Chombo.

Agnes Mphote, LUWF chairperson expressed gratitude for the gesture women judges have demonstrated to help them to access quality justice at a zero costs.

Mphote said the grouping will make use of the initiative by bringing serious rights violation cases for help.

Action Aid Malawi Regional Thematic women Rights Manager Chikumbutso Ngosi whose organization champions formation of women forums for empowerment urged women and girls across the nation to start demanding their rights when infringed.

Ngosi added that the initiative will be scaled up in rural areas that more women be able accessing justice in good time.

“The MoU is expected to address aforementioned problems through undertaking role modeling for girls in schools, communities on rights, access to justice and demisfying courts and police.

” This will be enhanced by interaction between ordinary citizens and Judiciary. We expect the initiative extending to the remotest area of our country that other communities they benefit as well,” said Ngosi.