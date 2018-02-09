LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s female lawmakers through its Parliamentary women caucus committee are pleading with media for objective reporting ahead of 2019 elections.

With objective reporting, female legislators bank on retaining their constituencies during the next year’s Parliamentary elections.

The female Members of Parliament (MPs) who are 32 in total are geared supporting each other that theirs seats are retained while banking their hopes on the media for positive coverage of their activities.

The female legislators think that much of their constituencies’ work achievements are not covered fully but only scandalous issues.

Malawi’s First Deputy Speaker, Esther Mcheka Chilenje told the Maravi Post after opening the media and political campaign three days training for female lawmakers in the capital Lilongwe on Friday that the media need to spearhead their agendas.

With financial support from Scottish’ Westminster Foundation for Democracy, the workshop has attracted female lawmakers from both Malawi and Scotland on how best to engage the media in advancing retainship.

First Deputy Speaker Mcheka Chilenje observed that female legislators are not getting full support for their constituency achievement which is key to the public for retainship.

Chilenje pleads with the media in advancing women agendas for the transformation of the country saying female MPs have proven to be advocates for community transformation.

“We are pleading with the country’s media to help us in publicizing of what female MPs have done in various constituencies. This will help in instilling trust among the populace. We want the public to appreciate on what female lawmakers are best of their abilities to serve their people,” urges First Deputy Speaker Mcheka Chilenje.

Echoing on the same, Parliamentary committee on women caucus chairperson, Dr. Jessie Kabwira lauded the Scottish National Party (SNP) that the training be materialized as promised during her last year’s visit to that country.

Kabwira who is also the lawmaker for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP)Salima North West appealed for more financial support for bankrolling elections materials saying campaign exercise is very expensive.

Hannah Bordell, SNP MP for Livingston assured Malawians counterpart of total support in towards retainship program that they continue serving the public.