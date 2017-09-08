A policy of protecting the rights of animals in Malawi has finally been drafted in Lilongwe, officials have said.

The draft has been carried by the Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

While confirming the development to Maravi Post on Thursday, LSPCA Communications Coordinator, Gracious Chimbalanga said the policy will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval.

“The drafted a policy will ensure that animal rights are not violated just as the human rights,” said Chimbalanga.

According to Chimbalanga the absence of such policy has been affecting the rights of animals in the country.

“The policy will impose penalties to offenders if adopted.

However, currently we just give information to people that abuse of animals is wrong since they have rights just like human beings,” he added.

Chimbalanga disclosed that LSPCA is currently working with different primary schools in human awareness campaign to teach the kids on the rights of animals.

“We conduct regular tours to big Farms like Dudu to make kids appreciate themselves how chickens are being transported from there to the other end,” he said.

He then bemoaned the selling of dogs and cats alongside the roads, a situation he said would pose a danger for the spread of rabies to other animals as well as people.

According to him, people need to have a proper place where they could sale their dogs and cats and that these should only be those that have been vaccinated to avoid the spread of rabies.

This year LSPCA targeted 36, 000 dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies where as last year they targeted 32,000 for vaccination.

LSPCA every year targets about 70 per cent of dog population to be vaccinated to avoid cases of rabies diseases.