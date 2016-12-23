The Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe on Friday failed to tell Malawians on what will be the status of the country’s economy come 2017, Maravi Post can reveal.

Speaking to the media, Gondwe said the future of the Malawi economy in 2017 lies on how the rains will fall.

However, he said that the country will have enough grain in 2017 especially if the rain will fall according to the prediction made by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services.

“It will be difficult to tell you how the status of our economy will be in the year 2017. This is because I don’t know whether the country will experience enough rainfall,” said Gondwe.

“If the rain will fall as it has started and according to the prediction of the meteorological department then, our economy will be in good condition and if not then it will be worse,” he added.

Gondwe described the 2016 financial status of the country as disaster.

He said this was because of the climate change which resulted into floods and dry spell.