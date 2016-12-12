BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s first cashgate convict Treaser Namathanga Senzani has on Monday morning died in the theatre operation at Mwaiwanthu Private Hospital in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Her illness remains scanty as Phalombe North lawmaker Anna Kachiko who is related to the latter could not deny or confirm the death of the Senzani in an interview with this reporter.

MP Kachikho told the Maravi Post to leave her alone when wanted to verify about the social media report on the death of her sister.

“Just leave me alone, imagine it was yourself,” said Kachikho when the reporter introduced the topic for her to confirm.

Senzani’s death comes barely three months after she was set free after serving half of her three year jail term following conviction over stealing of public funds.

Upon freed in October, Namathanga avoided granting interviews to media on her new day in the free world.

Senzani, the former principal secretary in the Ministry of Tourism was the first person to plead guilty to have stolen money in the infamous cash gate scandal following the 2013 Baker Tilly forensic audit report.

Consequently, Namathanga was nabbed by police after investigations revealed that she had abused her powers and plundered public funds in the ministry for some years.

Thereafter, Senzani’s properties were confiscated which saw her finally pleaded guilty to the charges. The court eventually in 2015 reduced her sentence to three years on the basis that she did not waste court’s time.