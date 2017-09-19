Malawi’s State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Monday, began their busy schedule in New York, USA, by attending high-level side events in the United Nations (UN).

President Mutharika attend the high level event on entitled “Accelerating efforts to Eliminate Child Marriage in Africa by 2030.”

The meeting took place at UNICEF House, Labouisse Hall, just a few miles from the UN building. The President was expected to make a 5-minute statement during the opening ceremony.

Malawi is famed in UN circles for its recent amendment that harmonized the marriage age in Marriage Act and the Constitution.

On her oary, the First Lady has two confirmed assignments Monday that include attending the 6th African First Ladies/Spouses meeting. Madame Mutharika also made a 5minute statement on “Looking forward to a future without cancers: implementation of access to medicines, diagnosis, and treatments.

On Monday afternoon, the First Lady attended the Speak Up Gala at The 360 Tribeca within New York.